Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reacted to false reports of him preparing to release an exposé about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

In a post he shared on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the renowned investigative journalist clarified certain quotes that surfaced online

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' response to the false reports of his alleged exposé has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, popularly known as Anas, has cleared the air amid new reports of him plotting to release an exposé about popular preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas debunks false claims of a plot to collapse Adom Kyei’s church with an alleged exposé. Photo source: Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

In recent weeks, some news reports have surfaced on social media, alleging that Anas was preparing to release an investigative piece targeting Adom Kyei and the religious practices in his church.

Social media posts with alleged quotes from the Tiger Eye PI founder threatening that his exposé would collapse the Believers Worship Centre when released also made rounds on several blog pages.

Anas debunks false Adom Kyei expose reports

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Anas took to his official Facebook page to publicly debunk the false reports about his alleged exposé on Adom Kyei.

The investigative journalist shared photos of the false reports from two bloggers and tagged them as "fake" in his post.

Anas' public response to the reports of his alleged exposé about the preacher was met with mixed reactions, with many Ghanaians commending and advising him to take strong legal action against the individuals behind the false claims.

The Facebook post of Anas Aremeyaw debunking false reports about an alleged Adom Kyei exposé is below:

Anas previously dismissed similar false claims

Anas' latest public post comes several months after the journalist dismissed similar false reports about him preparing to release an expose on Adom Kyei and his church activities.

In January 2026, rumours had emerged that the investigative journalist and his outfit, Tiger Eye PI, have done a secret exposé about the spiritual leader and were about to release the findings to the public.

The rumours claimed that the exposé was based on the practices of the controversial prophet and his Believers Worship Centre church and the alleged death of a young boy.

Some reports quoted Anas allegedly claiming that his exposé would collapse Adom Kyei-Duah's church, which has a huge membership, including award-winning Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

The Supreme Court dismisses a businessman’s review application against ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Photo credit: Anas Aremeyaw Anas/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

However, in a Facebook post on Monday, January 26, 2026, Anas dismissed the false claims about the exposé.

The investigative journalist shared a photo of himself and the prophet, which contained an alleged quote from him, and tagged it as fake.

The Facebook post of Anas Aremeyaw Anas reacting to the news of his alleged exposé about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is below:

Anas' remarks on alleged exposé stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Fusheini Adams commented:

"If it’s fake, deal with them, sir."

Azure David said:

"Wow! Thank you for this clarification. I just saw it and started to fact-check it."

Ibrahim Masahudu wrote:

"That person doesn't want peace."

Adom Kyei blasts presenter over sobolo criticisms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adom Kyei blasted Ola Michael for criticising the sale of his "Yesu Mogya" sobolo at his church.

In a video, the controversial pastor dismissed the radio presenter's claims while praising businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Source: YEN.com.gh