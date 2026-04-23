Petrina, a young Ghanaian lady, narrated how she bought a private car from her savings as a waitress in Ghana

In an interview, she indicated that he financial situation at home did not allow her to continue her education after SHS, hence her decision to get a job

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Petrina, a young Ghanaian lady who owns a car, shared how she saved from her job as a waitress in Ghana to buy the vehicle, which now fetches her some income.

The young lady narrated that the financial situation in her home was not a good one, hence she could not further her education after Senior High School (SHS).

Ghanaian lady shares how she saved as a waitress in Ghana to buy her first car. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Petrina said that she decided to work to support her family and possibly further her education later.

"There was no money at home. So, after SHS, I decided to find a job so I could support my family. If I decided to further my education, I'd still need money, so I had to get a job. I worked as a waitress."

Petrina said that even though working as a waitress was good, she did not like the way men who came to the eatery treated her. She stated that some of them were disrespectful.

"The disrespect, especially from men who came to the bar, was too much. When they took in alcohol, most of them misbehaved and attempted to act inappropriately. I decided to leave the job."

However, Petrina could not leave immediately and planned her exit. She saved the tips she received from customers and set aside some of her monthly salary till she had enough to buy the car

Petrina said she gave the car to a man to drive and render an account within an agreed duration. Even though the driver fulfilled his end of the bargain, the car broke down at a point.

She took it to the auto mechanics to get it fixed so she could use her car.

Petra said even though the job as a waitress was not easy, she persisted so she could buy the car and be financially stable.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens react to waitress's ability to buy a car

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@CarlMcoy said:

"My problem is how she got herself a licence and used her initial savings to buy a car."

@RoccaFella-q2l wrote:

"Akuzo 😂 back in the days, I used to meet a certain lady behind the school.😂😂at night 😂."

@phil_ayensu said:

"I 100% agree with her. There are lots of jobs in the Tema Industrial area, but the salary."

@boubailias wrote:

"If you don’t wanna work any 9-5, the best way to work for yourself is Uber, Bolt, etc of kind. No pressure."

@charleslistowel2124 said:

"God will bless your hustle, my sister. I am proud of you."

@kateasare407 wrote:

"Nice, you will be rich insha Allah."

A 21-year-old Ghanaian student buys her first car and celebrates her achievement on social media, Photo credit: @aaaasantewaaaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

21-year-old student buys her first car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Dankyi, a 21-year-old student took to social media to celebrate after she bought her first car.

The young lady shared a video of the car on her TikTok page and said that she bought it for GH¢205,000.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh