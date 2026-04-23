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Lawyer for Abusuapanyin Tupac Lands in Trouble Over Comments on TikTok
Family and Relationships

Lawyer for Abusuapanyin Tupac Lands in Trouble Over Comments on TikTok

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read
  • A formal petition has been filed against lawyer Dominic Kwadwo Osei, a junior associate at Baba Jamal & Associates, over allegations of professional misconduct
  • The petition was submitted by Frederick Sani, who is urging authorities to examine the conduct of the lawyer in relation to his public commentary on the case
  • The development adds to the growing concern over legal disputes over Daddy Lumba’s estate, which continues to attract widespread attention

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A formal petition has been filed against a Ghanaian lawyer, Dominic Kwadwo Osei, over alleged professional misconduct linked to ongoing legal disputes following the death of highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

The petition, submitted by Frederick Sani, accuses the lawyer, who is a junior associate at Baba Jamal & Associates, of engaging in conduct deemed inappropriate for a legal practitioner.

Daddy Lumba, Ghana law, Ghana Bar Association, Legal ethics, Social media Ghana, Estate, dispute, TikTok Ghana
Dominic Kwadwo Osei faces petition over alleged misconduct linked to Daddy Lumba estate case. Photo credit: Dominic Osei/Facebook
Source: Facebook

According to the petitioner, Osei allegedly used the social media platform TikTok to comment on active court cases related to the estate of the late musician.

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Allegations of online misconduct

The petition further claims that the lawyer made remarks that appeared to mock Akosua Serwaa Fosu, one of the key figures in the dispute, as well as her supporters, while interacting with followers of her rival, Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni.

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Frederick Sani argues that such conduct is not only unprofessional but also risks undermining public confidence in the legal system.

Call for investigation

The petitioner is therefore calling on the Ghana Bar Association to investigate the matter and take appropriate disciplinary action if the allegations are proven.

Daddy Lumba, Ghana law, Ghana Bar Association, Legal ethics, Social media Ghana, Estate, dispute, TikTok Ghana
Ongoing dispute over Daddy Lumba’s estate continues to draw public attention. Photo credit: 360Blogger/TikTok
Source: Facebook

According to the petition, the alleged actions of the lawyer bring the legal profession into disrepute, particularly at a time when the case continues to attract widespread public attention.

The development adds another layer of controversy to the already high-profile legal battle involving the estate of the late music icon, which continues to generate intense public and social media interest.

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Abu Trica’s lawyer speaks on “spiritual help” offers from pastors and others in ongoing case

Read the Instagram reel here:

Social reactions to lawyer's conduct online

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to express their thoughts on the development. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Emma commented:

"I was disappointed watching him that day"

Ghanaian duchess said:

"This man was so unprofessional; listening to him yesterday was very disappointing. As for Ghana, nothing is done professionally anyway."

Juliet Owusu Boateng shared:

"Are you sure this guy is actually a professional lawyer. His conduct did not reflect that. Fake lawyers and Fake people everywhere."

Nana Aba asked:

"Ever since Lumbas’s case started, you have lost all credibility. Not balanced, but I guess there’s a difference between a blogger and a journalist. Did you post when Kusi called Priscilla a side chick?

Organic shitor boutique said:

"He is fooling too much. He has to be brought to book."

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

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Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of Daddy Lumba’s image on it if it was supposed to celebrate him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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