A young lady from Ekpeye has shared a video showing the moment her mother gave her a live chicken during her wedding ceremony

Seeing that her daughter was scared of holding the animal, the bride's mother cautioned her with a furious look

Many ladies who commented on the clip said they also have the same fear of holding such a domestic animal

A young lady with the Instagram handle has gone online to share a short video that captured a funny moment during her traditional marriage.

After the bride's mother had prayed, she presented a live chicken to her daughter to hold as it is their tradition.

The lady could not hold the chicken very well in the video. Photo source: @Sandraessor

Mother reprimanded bride

The lady got so scared that she could not maintain a grip on the chicken. When the mother told her off, the daughter could be heard saying: "I'm holding it, I'm holding it."

Captioning the video, @Sandraessor said:

"See the eye my mother gave me on my traditional marriage day when I was too afraid to hold the live chicken that was given to me."

Watch the short video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jaylo_Taylor said:

"Omo mean say I no go marry for this life."

@Mazipita said:

"What does that signify? Should I guess it is for fertility?"

@AnjolaOkunade said:

"'I'm holding it'. Thank you for sharing this bit of your culture with us. Do you mind explaining the significance of the chicken please?"

@TomieLagos said:

"Nothing wey dem fit talk. I won’t touch it. I will just be screaming."

@superboymandela said:

"They still do it in my home town, its a blessing sha."

Source: YEN.com.gh