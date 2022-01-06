My Boyfriend is in Legon & I'm his 'Sponsor' - JHS 3 girl Raises Eyebrows in Video

A JHS girl has raised many eyebrows on social media with her assertion that she dates a young man who is in the University of Ghana

She was asked during an interview whether the gentleman is her 'sugar daddy' to which she replied with an unexpected answer

According to the teenager, the gentleman rather depends on her for financial benefit and not the other way round

A young girl who reveals she is still in her junior high school has made a profound assertion that has raised many eyebrows, especially on social media.

In an interview with Psycho Threat, a youth vlogging organization, the young girl was asked about her relationship life and she indicated that she had a boyfriend at the University of Ghana, Legon.

This part of her statement amazed the interviewer who asked why she would decide to go for someone that can be considered to be her 'sugar daddy.

"No oo, he is not my sugar daddy. I am the one who has been sponsoring him although I am only in JHS," she replied with much conviction and seriousness.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Hundred of social media users could not keep their comments to themselves after watching the eye-popping video.

Below were some of what they had to say.

@ackah008 replying to @unknown_eshun said:

We for go search this guy lash am paaaa.......He disgrace we basaaaaaFace with tears of joy

@crispostrike who also replied to @unknown_eshun saying:

Legon boys p3 falaaaa

A gentleman named @sharp_shotta also indicated:

this english is clearly from jhs "me i was sponsoring him"

@Deebrezzant replying to @unknown_eshun also said:

It be the girl wey spoil or the guy wey nor force? Eiiii

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh