A young Nigerian man and his mum had a heated argument over her sitting at the back while he drives

The displeased son wondered why his mum always takes the back seat when he is driving her, stating that he is not her driver

In her defense, the woman argued that he would not stop her when he is married if she begins sitting at the front with him

A displeased young man has knocked his mother for always sitting at the back whenever he drives her.

In videos shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the young man stole glances at his mum seated at the back as he enquired from her why she doesn't like sitting at the front with him each time he drives her.

Mother and son engaged in an argument Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Making his case, he argued that she sits at the front when driven by her daughter.

The woman defends her action

Reacting to her son's outburst, the woman rhetorically asked him if he is her husband.

''Are you my husband?,'' she asked him.

The woman slammed him for arguing like they don't speak the same language and added that if she's to start sitting at the front with him, it would continue when he is married.

This response got to the young man who also wondered if she's his wife to want to be sitting at the front seat with him when he gets married.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@tasiedaniels reacted:

"Me that use to beg my mum to sit behind so I could be her driver. Mum come and see oh."

@fay_fay_realestate stated:

"Mummy already knows where she belongs, so she wants to get used to that before one slay queen will come and be giving her headache."

@its_m_s_m remarked:

"Funny enough I prefer my mum sitting behind ... She won’t have to talk about each overtaking or corner I didn’t do properly."

@adestitoali wrote:

"But what is wrong with your mum sitting at the back,nawa ooo that's how vawulence take start. Children have respect for your parents especially mother.."

@urchman_official opined:

"Don’t be surprised she will start dragging the front seat when her son gets married . Women !!"

Source: YEN.com.gh