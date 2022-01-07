A Nigerian lady has appreciated God for saving the life of her niece from being cut short for ritual purpose by her fiance on Christmas Day

Chinwe Lilian Okafor narrated that her niece's fiance had picked her up on December 25, 2021 with the motive of going to see his parents

Along the way, he diverted to a narrow lonely route, received strange calls and did the unexpected when the lady discovered his true intent

A Nigerian lady, Chinwe Lilian Okafor, has advised that people should carry out due diligence on their partners before saying I do.

The lady gave the warning as she shared how her niece escaped being used for ritual purpose by her fiance on Christmas Day.

The fiance had taken her niece out on the premise of going to see his parents

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 6, 2021, Chinwe stated that her niece's fiance had picked her up on December 25, 2021 to go see his parents in the village.

While the journey progressed, he surprisingly took a different route she described as ''narrow and lonely.''

It was when there journey on the narrow route lasted for hours that her niece expressed worries but he calmed her stating that his parents weren't home yet and wanted them to go see some friends.

He answered strange calls

Chinwe said the fiance stopped to make strange calls. Her niece upon eavesdropping on his phone conversation attempted to escape but was caught by the young man.

He seized her phone, handbag and locked the lady in the car for the rest of the journey to a shrine.

''They got to a point, he stopped and started making some funny calls.. My niece over heard his conversation and tried to escape, he caught her, seized her phone and handbag then locked her inside the vehicle until they got to a shrine.''

On getting to the shrine, Chinwe said her niece saw other girls that were tied up. She was luckily not tied up.

She took her chances when her niece and some other men at the shrine stepped out to have a conversation and escaped through a thick forest.

Chinwe added that her niece is yet to recover from the shock she suffered by reason of the scary experience.

Mixed reactions trail the story

Chinonso Benson remarked:

"Fiance???!!! What a wawuu! Thank God for saving her. It's only those that are alive that will tell the real story.

"I'm still shocked sef"

Nnabuenyi Obiora Maduekwe wrote:

"My dear, you didn't tell us that report has been made to the police to rescue other girls tied there and also arrest the fiance so called"

Michael C Samuel stated:

"Thanks be to God.

"The kind of things that are happening now is still keeping me in shock.

"The quest of money in this era from youths of these days is getting out of hand."

Amaka Onyeka opined:

"She should relocate from that state they are to another since the guy has known she knows wat he knows to avoid another set up."

