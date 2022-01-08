A man who was putting plans in place to get married to his long term girlfriend has recently shared how he lost her

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that the young man sat her woman down and proposed a financial plan for life after their wedding but the lady was not very happy about it

Many who read the story had varying opinions and expressed it under the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man's only crime was sitting his woman down to talk about how to properly manage their finances after marriage.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Ohemaa Antwiwaa, the man anonymously shared that he ended up losing the woman he was dating whom he had planned to get married to right after sitting down with her to discuss how to share financial responsibilities after they get married.

Sad young man Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The man shared that he earns Ghc4,500 per month and his lady earn Ghc1,2000 monthly.

Given that he makes more compared to his lady, he structured the plan such that, his woman would always have a lower percentage of the bills to cater for.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the post, the young man realized a change in his lady's attitude after the discussion.

After a while, she gave up on the relationship and left.

"My girlfriend whom I had planned to settle down with simply started acting cold and eventually stylishly slide out of our relationship because I sat her down and made a family financial support proposal to her in which she will be financially committed to running the proposed family we intend to raise."

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up more than 80 comments.

A few of them have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Ato Abramovich commented:

He had good intentions but the approach was floored right from the start. He should have used RATIOS instead of quoting actual figures. With RATIOS, when a spouse get a salary increase or decrease they just adjust accordingly. When they say pay attention in maths class you will be saying "what has RATIOS got to do with marriage. You just lost a future wife because you didn't pay attention in maths class. Lol

From Rymond Djanagmah Tetteh:

Different economies but the idea is a good one. It's better to reconsider some of the listed things in there to ease the stress you'll be putting on her income. I for one will cancel her contributions for vacations and dinners. Man, better look at an alternative sources of income so as to give the best in your home.

Ato Gracious wrote:

In the first place there’s no input from the woman. It seems like a manifesto that he read to her. She’s not at church to listen to your sermon of financial brouhaha. No provisions made for her health and monthly needs etc etc. I think he made up these to trick some woman to fall into a trap.

Engr Daniel Achese replied:

I think it's too much for her if she actually earns 80k...if we do the deduction of all she has to contribute monthly, she is practically left with nothing and you know women, we have not talked about clothes she will sew and other women things she has to do. Maybe you should have just left her with the monthly contribution for the children's fund and buying her clothes.

Kelly Bryan Toper replied:

Interesting story oo but I think it’s cool for a wife

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man by the name, Ibrahim Dawda took to Adom TV's Obra Show to ask for help in convincing his girlfriend not to leave him.

Recounting, he said the girlfriend requested a break-up without providing any reason at all. All attempts to convince her to stay or at least give a candid reason for her decision has proved futile, Dawda said.

The young man intimated this would be the second time something like this is happening to him.

His ex-girlfriend left him out of the blue, he added. Ibrahim revealed the reason for his ex leaving was because he lived with her in his family house and the family took a liking to maltreat her.

Source: YEN.com.gh