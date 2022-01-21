Two boys who survived a road crash that killed their parents and three sisters have nowhere to go

Ronald Bundi’s sons were discharged from hospital but are yet to leave after their uncle took over their dad’s house

Friends and neighbours of the deceased called for the children to be cared for while accusing the uncle of pursuing material wealth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A month after a road accident claimed five family members, two children who survived the crash are stuck in the hospital.

Ronald Bundi's two sons, who survived a road accident that killed their parents and siblings, are stuck in the hospital. Photos: NTV and Citizen TV.

Source: UGC

Ronald Bundi's two sons have nowhere to go after their uncles reportedly took over their dad's house.

Bundi, his wife Veronica and their three daughters perished in the December 25 accident at Mackinnon area along Mombasa road and were buried in Kisii County on Friday, January 7.

Brother takes over

Citizen TV reports that Bundi’s two sons admitted at Makadara Hospital in Mombasa were discharged but had nowhere to go despite their dad owning a house.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to their maternal aunt Harriet Gesare, the door was locked by their paternal uncle.

“Changing the children’s clothes is even hard because we cannot access the house,” she said.

According to Veronica’s sister Rose Kemunto, Bundi’s family wants the children to stay with one of their paternal uncles.

"They have never stayed with these children," she said.

Prioritising wealth

She further accused Bundi’s brother Dennis Nyangweno of not caring about the children and instead prioritising material wealth.

The children’s plight touched the late Bundi’s friends and neighbours, who called for them to be well cared for.

When contacted, Bundi's brother admitted that he had locked the house. The 11 and 3-year-olds will remain in hospital till the tussle over their father’s wealth is concluded.

Social media users reacted to the heartbreaking news by writing:

Berls Nash:

“May God keep us for the sake of our kids.”

Dianah Kamande Hsc:

“My heart is bleeding.”

Joyce Wanjuki:

“It's double pain to those kids. May God intervene.”

Nelly Waeni:

“Some family members are evil and self-centred.”

Laid to rest next to each other

Tears flowed freely as residents of Itumbe location in Kisii County bid farewell to the five.

Bundi, a Mombasa- based construction engineer, was buried next to his wife and daughters in one big grave partitioned into five to accommodate each body.

"They were good people and we can be sure they celebrated their Christmas in heaven," said Kisii Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Mairura.

Source: YEN.com.gh