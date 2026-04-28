New York City has confirmed all 2026 World Cup Fan Fest events will be completely free across its five boroughs

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sharply criticised FIFA over rising and “unaffordable” ticket prices

The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest ever, featuring 48 nations across the USA, Canada, and Mexico

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed that all official 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Fest celebrations across the city will be free for supporters this summer.

The city is one of 11 venues in the United States selected to host matches during the global tournament, and Mamdani has repeatedly promised to make the World Cup experience more accessible since taking office last November.

New York City confirms free 2026 World Cup Fan Fests across all five boroughs. Image credit: Michael M. Santiago

Source: Getty Images

His latest plan will see five multi-day fan zones staged across New York’s five boroughs in partnership with the New York-New Jersey World Cup Host Committee.

Speaking at a press briefing, as Sports Illustrated covered, Mamdani said football has the power to unite people from every background and that New York wanted to ensure fans could enjoy unforgettable moments without facing heavy costs.

A keen football supporter himself, the mayor insisted the sport should be open to everyone and not only those who can afford expensive entry fees.

Each Fan Fest venue will feature live screenings of matches, entertainment, and food from local vendors, giving residents and visitors a festival atmosphere throughout the tournament.

Queens will host events at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from June 11 to June 27. In Manhattan, celebrations will take place at Rockefeller Center from July 6 to July 19. The Bronx site will be at Bronx Terminal Market on June 13 and 14.

Staten Island supporters can gather at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park between June 29 and July 2, while Brooklyn’s events will run at Brooklyn Bridge Park from June 13 until July 19.

Mamdani said every supporter deserves the chance to enjoy the world’s biggest football tournament without draining their savings.

Zohran Mamdani criticises FIFA ticket pricing

The mayor has also been vocal in his criticism of FIFA over ticket costs for the 2026 World Cup. Prices have surged well beyond previous editions, with some seats costing several times more than those sold for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Much of the increase has been linked to FIFA’s use of dynamic pricing.

Mamdani previously argued that the system risks shutting out ordinary New Yorkers from attending matches inside stadiums.

Although FIFA later introduced a small number of lower-cost “Support Entry Tier” tickets priced at $60, only around 1,000 seats per game were made available.

He has called for wider reforms, including an end to dynamic pricing, limits on resale costs and a dedicated allocation of discounted tickets for local supporters.

When will the 2026 World Cup start?

According to FIFA, the tournament will begin on June 11, 2026, and end on July 19, 2026. It will be the largest World Cup ever staged, with 48 nations competing for the first time.

The competition will also make history by being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first three-nation World Cup.

FIFA drops World Cup referee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA had dropped a referee from duty at the 2026 World Cup after he was allegedly arrested in the United Kingdom over a serious criminal accusation.

The match official, whose identity was not disclosed, was swiftly removed from the tournament list pending further investigations into the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh