A 67-year-old man has invented a water-cooking stove that doesn't require gas or kerosene to make fire

The special stove combines water and air pressure to produce fire, an amazing concept he demonstrated in a video

The electronics technician is seeking the support of relevant institutions to ensure the innovation is mass produced

Amid rising worry in the increasing price of cooking gas, a talented Nigerian man based in Jekadafari area of Gombe State has offered an alternative in a remarkable innovation he made - a water-cooking stove.

67-year-old Hadi Usman's water-cooking stove is said not to require the use of gas or kerosene in generating fire.

It uses air and water pressure to make fire Photo Credit: SensorSpot, PR Nigeria

Why he invented a water-cooking stove

PR Nigeria reports that the electronics technician's innovation was borne out of his desire to subsidize the cost of using gas and kerosene.

A YouTube video shared by the aforementioned media showed Hadi demonstrating how the water-cooking stove generates fire.

The talented man who had in time past assembled a radio transmitter as well as operated a community radio station wants relevant institutions to help him get his innovation patented.

He also wants collaborative efforts to ensure it is mass produced.

“I wish relevant institutions and bodies can support towards patenting the project for mass production to at least help the without buying kerosene or gas to cook their food by using water,” Hadi said.

26-year-old man invents smokeless stove

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 26-year-old man had invented a smokeless stove.

According to Daily Times, the Nigerian inventor identified simply as Chinnah, hopes that his amazing piece would help in the saving of lives around the world.

His company called Terraoak is going into producing the smokeless stove at a very large scale, adding that it is a move to ensure a greener environment and reduce the threat of global warming.

It should be noted also that the young man's company is working on an arrangement to distribute 1,000 stoves to rural Kenyan farmers.

