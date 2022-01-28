Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy recently asked a question that brought up several conversations among his followers

The father of two in his post wondered if money is the ultimate reason for the existence of humans on earth

@Ekorso_ a tweep said: "We can only survive if we have money"

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy legally known as Livingstone Etse Satekla recently took to his Twitter timeline to pose a question to netizens which has called for various opinions.

His post read;

Now life looks like we only came to find money on earth?

Photos of Stonebwoy Credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Instagram

His tweet racked up close to 18,000 likes with over 3,000 retweets and 349 quote tweets.

Some of the thought provoking responses have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@feehi_Eddie wrote:

That's how it's looks like but money can't substitute life, money is part of surviving Genesis 3:19"In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.

@CaspaNowell commented:

hmm Smirking face people have even forgotten about religion

@Ekorso_ shared:

We can only survive if we have money

From @EvansDista:

I don't know wetin we cme do for this earth top apart from that

@BenopaOnyx1 commented:

Exactly. But you don’t like sleeping kraaa oo or you’re working on the next album

@SOCCACESS88 replied:

You did the most but next time don't use "like" because money is what we're all about that is why our country is in bad shape. Even in churches money first before Bible. If you ask a stranger, for a direction, if you don't tip him, he won't direct you da.

From @MinksBarbie:

After finding the money, the rest will fall in place. What else you wan find tho?

