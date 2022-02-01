The snippet of a video that is currently beginning to trend on social media sees a pastor casting out weight

The footage originally belongs to pastor Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin's Christ Mercyland ministry and was taken during a crusade in Ghana

Despite the fact that lots of people have criticized the video, the woman in question testified of her healing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video is heaping massive reactions on social media as it shows a woman in Ghana getting delivered from excessive weight which was said to make her incapable of walking.

Although the video is currently beginning to make waves on social media, checks conducted by YEN.com.gh reveal that it was taken back in the year 2017 during a Christ Mercyland crusade in Ghana.

The head pastor Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin was seen saying hot prayers for the woman who initially came in a wheelchair and shortly after, she sprang up and started walking briskly to testify of the healing she received.

Woman getting delivered from excessive weight Photo credit: Christ Mercyland via YouTube

Source: Facebook

Comments from Ghanaians

Below were some thoughts YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the video after it was shared by OMGVoice.com and on the YouTube channel of

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kamasa Dorothy mentioned:

Such nonsense, instead of working on your diet and getting some exercise routine in a reputable gym you're there deceiving yourself. How do people even come this low to be brainwashed like that.

Anfal Aljadlan indicated:

God is great I was struggling to loose weight and I'm glad I'm achieving my goals no body prayed for me but I took a step of faith I prayed and fasted this was long fasting my lowest days of fasting was 10 days and I got my miracle I believe God will help those that are straggling to loose wait in Jesus name Amen

Anighoro Emmanuel stated:

Na ex girlfriend in school no see church go for bayelsa na this man church she decide to travel to Warri every Sunday because of things like this she’s seeing in screen what a pity.

Watch the video below

Woman fighting satan with all her strength

Previously, a video showing a woman carrying a baby at her back but 'fighting' what is believed to be Satan with all her might and some powerful taekwondo skills emerged online.

The incident happened in a church whilst the person leading the prayer produced hooting sounds as though he was complementing the 'spiritual war' with more force.

Other prayer warriors sighted in the room also displayed energetic moves but none was as vivid and vibrant as that of the woman in question.

Source: YEN.com.gh