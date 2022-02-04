A teacher in a school called Bepoa Salvation Army JHS in Asante Mampong is asking Ghanaians to help support ICT education with computers

The video shared had the young teacher revealing that there is no single computer at the school hence teaching has been challenging

He also shared that teachers have had to resort to using pictures on their phone as resource materials which is not the best

A young Ghanaian teacher is calling on individuals to come to the aid of his students at Bepoa Salvation Army JHS in Asante Mampong.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @_orje saw the teacher sharing that the school had only one laptop which got damaged and since then teaching Information Communication Technology (ICT) has been a challenge.

He shared that it is difficult for the students to grasp the concept of the subject being thought given its practical nature.

The part-time Uber driver added that ICT teachers in the school have had to resort to using pictures on their phones as resource materials to teach which is not the best.

He therefore entreated all to help in anyway possible to provide quality education for the students.

@_orje shared the post with the caption;

I met an Uber driver who doubles as an ICT Teacher in Bepoa Salvation Army JHS in Asante Mampong who shared this with me. A computer set costs between 300-400, if you’d like to contribute to help them out send me a dm, let’s help these kids

