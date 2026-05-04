The US has provided an update to nationals from Ghana and others who are willing to travel to the country on a non-immigrant visa

A directive from the Department of State shows that non-immigrant visa applicants will have to answer whether they fear persecution in their home countries

Netizens who reacted to the new development have shared diverse opinions on the matter

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The US Department of State has informed prospective US visa applicants of the latest update.

This comes after the agency introduced a new policy directive for non-immigrant visas, on specific questions applicants would have to answer to determine whether their visa application would be approved.

The US government issues a new directive on questions to answer when applying for a non-immigrant visa. Photo credit: @mediaphotos/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

According to a CNN report, applicants would be expected to answer whether they have experienced harm or mistreatment in their country. They would also be asked whether they fear being harmed or persecuted if they returned.

Akua Poku, a US-based immigration lawyer, in a Facebook post on April 30, shed more light on the new directive from the Department of State, saying it would mean enhanced scrutiny for non-immigrant visa applicants.

She explained it would also help prevent applicants who enter the US on temporary visas from seeking asylum.

“Applicants for U.S. visas may now face increased scrutiny regarding whether they fear harm or persecution in their home countries, as the Trump administration continues efforts to limit the use of nonimmigrant visas as a pathway to asylum.”

“According to reports, this guidance was communicated through a diplomatic cable to U.S. embassies and consulates as part of broader policy changes affecting immigration processing. This development comes amid expanded vetting measures, including heightened screening for certain visa categories and temporary pauses on some immigration adjudications to implement new security review procedures.”

She then added that the new visa application directive would mainly apply to tourists, students, and temporary workers.

“Consular officers are instructed to assess whether applicants are misrepresenting their intent, particularly where there are concerns that a visa may be used to enter the United States and later seek asylum. U.S. immigration law requires that non-immigrant visa applicants demonstrate temporary intent and eligibility. Statements made during visa processing may later be considered in immigration proceedings, including asylum cases, where credibility is a key factor.”

Donald Trump expresses a desire to stop migration to the US from Ghana and all other third-world countries. Photo credit:@Getty Images

Source: UGC

At the time of writing the report, the announcement on the directive for non-immigrant applicants had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to US directive for non-immigrant visas

Ghanaians who reacted to the decision taken by the US State Department have shared their views on the issue.

Daual Haqq stated:

“I was asked this at my visa interview in Ghana.”

Jennifer Whitney Correa added:

“It’s a fair question and people can seek asylum at a consulate. So it’s reasonable.”

US imposes a travel ban on 5 countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had placed a travel ban on Burkina Faso, stopping nationals and those of four countries, including Mali, Niger, and South Sudan.

The ban, which took effect from January 1, 2026, according to the US, was aimed at protecting national security.

Source: YEN.com.gh