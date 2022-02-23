Matilda Naa, a young Ghanaian lady was enrolled to study B.A. Political Science at the University of Ghana in 2016

Along the line, she enrolled at the Xianyang Normal University to study B.A. Chinese Language which lasted for a year

In 2021, the brilliant lady graduated with her original degree, making 2 big academic feats in just 5 years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant University of Ghana graduate is being celebrated by numerous social media users for achieving a rare academic feat by bagging two degrees within the space of five years.

Revealing how it happened on her LinkedIn bio, the intelligent graduate known as Matilda Naa indicated that she got enrolled at the University of Ghana in 2016 to study Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

In 2019, however, she decided to take a short break from her programme and pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language, which lasted only a year, ending in 2020.

Matilda Naa a Young lady who Bagged 2 Degrees from 2 Universities in 5 Years Photo credit: Matilda Naa via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In 2021, Matilda finished her initial programme, leaving the school with two degrees in a relatively short period of time.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"It wasn’t an easy journey. The road was indeed muddy and rough. 5 years, 2 universities, 2 degrees. The end that starts another journey," she said.

How Ghanaians are celebrating Matilda

Lots of people went into the comment section to leave congratulatory messages for the brilliant Ghanaian lady.

Appiah Godwin said:

Roger Akutcha ns dear, I wish you well and long life

Roger Akutcha indicated:

Congratulations on your achievements Matilda Naa

Joyce Thomas mentioned:

Congratulations on your two degrees.

Ghanaian Lady Attends 3 Universities In 3 Countries To Get First Degree

Meanwhile, Janice Kanyire Annyaah, another intelligent Ghanaian lady has graduated from the University of Ghana with a first-class degree in B. A French & Spanish.

In an interesting revelation on her LinkedIn handle, Janice disclosed that she was able to get a first-class degree after spending the past five years attending three different universities in three countries.

According to her, she spent three and a half years at the University of Ghana, six months in Universidad de Cádiz, and one year in Université de Nantes in France.

Source: YEN.com.gh