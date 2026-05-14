Bystanders averted a tragedy as a truck nearly ran over a roadside hawker in Accra

The injured hawker was trapped under a vehicle after an incident involving a red car

A distressed crowd intervenes, assisting in her rescue and calling for medical aid

A hawker escaped death after a worrying road crash in Accra after she was trapped under a trotro.

Video of the incident showed she had almost been completely run over.

Hawker Escapes Death After Being Trapped Under Trotro in Scary Road Accident

Source: Getty Images

In the video shared on X by State News on May 13, the woman was seen trapped under the front parts of the vehicle after the impact.

Distressed bystanders and passersby yelled at the driver to reverse the vehicle to prevent further harm to the victim.

The footage also showed the woman being pulled from beneath the car by some of the onlookers, while her goods, believed to be food snacks, could be seen scattered across the road.

Ghana road crash data from 2025

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 2,949 road crash fatalities in 2025, bringing the total number of people killed on the roads to 63,599 since 1991.

The 2025 deaths marked the highest-ever reported road fatality cases in a single year, a situation the National Road Safety Authority said was a wake-up call for stronger stakeholder collaboration to stem the tide.

According to the latest road traffic crash statistics, the deaths comprised 2,352 males and 597 females.

The statistics indicate that the deaths occurred from 14,743 road traffic crashes in 2025.

The crashes, which resulted in 16,714 injuries, involved 24,938 vehicles of all categories: private, commercial, and motorbikes.

Mother, son among 3 killed in crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that a mother and her son were among the three people killed in a crash on October 6, 2025.

The head-on collision occurred near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi Ohene Nkwanta between two cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh