A Massachusetts college student has developed multiple organ failure after consuming left over rice and noodles

The 19-year-old started experiencing abdominal pain and his skin turned purple after eating and had to be rushed to the hospital

A time went by, his condition worsened and had to lose his legs and fingers to save his life

A recent publication by Yahoo News has reported that a 19-year-old young man had a multiple organ failure and his limbs amputated after eating rice and noodles.

According to the report, the Massachusetts college student started experiencing abdominal pains and his skin turned into a shade of purple after consuming the food.

Indomie Photo credit: Pixahive, Wiki media

He was quickly admitted to the hospital and was diagnosed with multiple organ failure and rash.

Things got worse when his breathing became abnormal and started experiencing high blood pressure and vomiting, Yahoo news reported.

After several tests, the teenager was diagnosed with meningococcal purpura fulminant disease.

This is caused by bacteria and can lead to death within a few hours, Center for Disease and Control Prevention reported according to Yahoo News.

As the 19-year-old man stayed at the hospital, his condition worsened which resulted in developing necrosis, death of tissue and cells.

His legs and fingers had to be amputated to save his life.

Three children aged 11, 7 and 4-Months pass on after Allegedly Eating Noodles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that three children aged 11, 7 and 4 months old have passed on after taking a packet of noodles.

According to the report, the three children went to visit their grandparents in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

The 11-year-old went to a shop and purchased a packet of noodles which she prepared for herself and her two siblings, Taxi Times reported. After some time, they started complaining about being nauseous and experiencing stomach cramps.

Their grandparents rushed them to the hospital and while on their way, the children passed out. Captain Priscilla Naidu, a South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson shared that a post mortem will be conducted to confirm exactly how the children died.

