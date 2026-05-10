Mrs Rejoice Yabani, the mother of the late Joana Yabani, called for justice in the ongoing court case of her daughter's demise

Joana Yabani, a student of KNUST, was found dead in the early hours of Thursday morning on February 27, 2025

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Rejoice Yabani, the mother of the late Joana Yabani, has asked that justice be served in the ongoing court case following the death of her daughter.

Joana Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was found dead in the early hours of Thursday morning on February 27, 2025.

Rejoice Yabani, the mother of the late Joana Yabani, cries for justice after her daughter's death. Photo credit: @thevokofficial1

Source: Facebook

The police on that same day arrested a man called Daniel Tuffour in connection with her passing. Daniel Tuffour was also a student of KNUST. The two were hostel mates. Reports also showed that they were in a love relationship, which turned sour.

In an interview with @thevokofficial1, Rejoice Yabani shared how she heard about the demise of her daughter and

"Some called me and said there is a picture flying about that they have killed a lady at KNUST. The pictures look like your daughter."

According to Mrs Yabani, her daughter did nothing wrong but to fall in love with the wrong person.

"She only fell in love with a young man with the heart of a beast."

Mrs Yabani was grateful to KNUST for the help they received in identifying the person who allegedly took their daughter's life and called for justice.

"His act has been picked, but my daughter is gone forever. I want to thank the school. At least they had cameras that could pick evil doers like Daniel Tuffour. Only they have to be fair and just; otherwise, my daughter's blood will speak, and it will shock people."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mrs Yabani's plea causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thevokofficial1 on Facebook. Read them below:

Akua Adepa said:

"A strong mother, press on regardless, physical for physical: spiritual for spiritual 🙏🏾."

Mormor Nyo wrote:

"May God strengthen your spirit and your heart ❤️❤️❤️."

Tina Akaho said:

"Mum, be strong, dear and may God not forsake you and your entire family."

John Baba Kombat wrote:

"Some statements must be critically digested when they are made. That statement was deep, but it was probably taken for granted, unfortunately."

Maame Yaa Yeboaa Asiama said:

"I'm actually surprised the guy hasn't been sentenced yet, with all the evidence available. That is someone's daughter. Go to every length, mummy, and yes, it's a spiritual matter. May God continue to comfort you, mama."

Destiny Nana Attakorah Amaniampong wrote:

"The mirror that once told you you're beautiful, that same mirror becomes a deadly weapon in the hands of the same person 🥺🥺🥺💔."

Prince Dzebson said:

"This is a spiritual matter, not physical 😢."

Obaapa Tebi wrote:

"I believe in spirituality. If the physical is not being fair and just, let's go spiritual. It's high time people get justice for committing murder 📌📌📌."

Gabby Monies said:

"These words are so touching. 'The mirror that once told you you are beautiful, that same mirror becomes a deadly weapon in the hands of the same person' 💔😢🥺. May justice be served to her mother’s contentment, even though her daughter is forever gone 🥹."

Source: YEN.com.gh