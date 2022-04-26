A gentleman who regards himself as a historian has given controversial meanings to common terminologies that are turning heads online

According to the man named Nana Yaw Opuni, every word in English originates from the Ghanaian language, Twi

He explained using specific examples, how the words gradually evolved into English Language as it is known today

Nana Yaw Opuni, a young man in Ghana is known for a lot of controversial teachings that seek to explain the true origin of life, human existence, and the evolution of different cultures.

In a recent interview with Maame Grace the President of Global Eagle Revival Outreach Ministries, Nana Yaw made serious claims that are turning social media upside down.

Giving specific examples, Nana indicated that words such as 'Britain', 'Customer', 'King James Version', and many other common phrases and terms all originate from the Ghanaian local language, Twi.

Photo of Nana Yaw Opuni and Maame Grace Photo credit: @maamegrace via YouTube

Source: UGC

Although Nana Yaw's assertions do not appear to be founded on any official documents, they have pulled the interest of several thousands of Ghanaians who find them extremely captivating.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some of the interesting thoughts sighted and gathered by YEN.com.gh from the comment section of a snippet of Nana's video that is topping charts online.

Edem Fui Avevor mentioned:

The biggest lies. Sometimes broadcasters should do Proper research than allow some folks use the platform and space to miseducate the public.

Becky Opuni Asiama indicated:

This guy is not serious at all. A country which brought you civilization nu, you are saying you named them

LO TheGud BadGuy said:

E be true...what the man dey talk be true. You guys dont know what he knows. It is true he is lying

Watch the full interview below

