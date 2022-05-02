A lady took to social media to share images of an outfit she asked her mother to make for her versus the finished product

Her mother was able to create a stunning 2-piece outfit of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants and a matching headscarf

Saffas were left amazed by the woman’s attire and the ability of her mother to clearly articulate her vision from a rough sketch

A beautiful lady left online users impressed by her mother’s fashion design and sewing skills.

Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) posted a photo of a sketch she drew for her mother, asking her to make a 2-piece outfit for her. In a second photo, she showed the finished product and it was absolutely breath-taking, made of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants, and a matching headscarf.

She captioned the Twitter post:

“Drew this design for my mom for her to make my outfit.

“Sis said: say less.”

Peeps couldn’t help but marvel at the woman’s stunning attire and flooded the post with compliments for both her as well as her talented mother.

@AndiMakinana wrote:

“You are gorgeous, and your mom is one super talented queen.”

@Kwanda_Dhlamini commented:

“She snapped. And you look beautiful in it.”

@Olwe2Lesh commented:

“Ndicel’ ukumboleka uMama ‘ko?”

@C_mphiweS replied:

“Please drop your mother's details here. Her work is amazing. You look so beautiful.”

@Tjaronda said:

“Beautiful design (drawing) and well-executed (tailored). Looks like a product from a creative family.”

