Lady Gives Mom a Rough Sketch Design to Make an Outfit, Many Impressed With Momma’s Outstanding Execution
- A lady took to social media to share images of an outfit she asked her mother to make for her versus the finished product
- Her mother was able to create a stunning 2-piece outfit of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants and a matching headscarf
- Saffas were left amazed by the woman’s attire and the ability of her mother to clearly articulate her vision from a rough sketch
A beautiful lady left online users impressed by her mother’s fashion design and sewing skills.
Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) posted a photo of a sketch she drew for her mother, asking her to make a 2-piece outfit for her. In a second photo, she showed the finished product and it was absolutely breath-taking, made of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants, and a matching headscarf.
She captioned the Twitter post:
“Drew this design for my mom for her to make my outfit.
“Sis said: say less.”
Peeps couldn’t help but marvel at the woman’s stunning attire and flooded the post with compliments for both her as well as her talented mother.
@AndiMakinana wrote:
“You are gorgeous, and your mom is one super talented queen.”
@Kwanda_Dhlamini commented:
“She snapped. And you look beautiful in it.”
@Olwe2Lesh commented:
“Ndicel’ ukumboleka uMama ‘ko?”
@C_mphiweS replied:
“Please drop your mother's details here. Her work is amazing. You look so beautiful.”
@Tjaronda said:
“Beautiful design (drawing) and well-executed (tailored). Looks like a product from a creative family.”
