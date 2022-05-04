A young Ghanaian man has broken the status quo by entering the world of finance at a tender age.

The young man was able to realize his dream early as he became a finance manager at the age of 20

It is rare for people to hit such milestone at a tender age considering most Ghanaians averagely complete school around age 22

A young Ghanaian man, Asuama Yeboah, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming a finance manager at 20 years old. Asuma Yeboah Atoapoma is Ghana’s youngest finance manager.

He works for Maphlix Trust Ghana Ltd. He juggles his work and education, currently pursuing a master's degree from the University of Ghana. As a young chap, it had always been Asuma’s dream to become a chartered accountant, a dream he made a reality at age 19.

Though he had projected to reach that at age 25, Christmas came early. In a story reported by edwardasare.com, the dynamic young man possesses an arsenal of skills and enviable certifications despite his tender age.

Asuama is a recognized chartered accountant with the ICAG. In addition, he has a degree in Finance and Economics. The credentials do not end there. He has a student membership with the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana, Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana (CIT-GH) and Ghana Stock Exchange.

This amazing young man has been able to reach these incredible milestones given the short period he has spent on earth. As if his already stunning achievement weren't enough, Asuama is striving for more as he is currently pursuing a master's degree at the University of Ghana business school.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana (CIB-GH), Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana (CIT-GH) and Ghana Stock Exchange. In addition, Asuama is a co-founder of several startups, including DNA business empire, OTA group of companies, Arete Agro Ltd, Obama beans, OTA tech and MOGAS. To top it off, Asuama is also an entrepreneur making strides in the sector of agriculture. He does fish farming as well as crop farming.

