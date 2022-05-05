A Ghanaian woman is in a dire situation as she is helpless and needs all the support she can get with her health dilemma

The lady is soliciting help from the general public to aid her situation as she does not have the funds to foot her medical bill.

She has to pay huge sums of money every week to help with her medical condition, but help seems far from her

Usmani Iddrisu is a Ghanaian woman suffering from breast cancer. She needs urgent medical attention as the cancer may spread to other parts of her body, but she cannot attain the help she needs as the amount of money she needs to pay as bills is beyond her means.

She is required to pay Gh¢6000 every week for the medication, which will prevent the cancer from spreading. She has undergone numerous treatments, which seemed not to work. Hence the doctors had to recommend a Herceptin injection which costs Gh¢6000 every three weeks.

Photo: Ghanaian lady suffering from cancer in need of help Source: crimecheckfoundation

In an interview with crimecheckfoundation she said:

I underwent three Chemotherapy sessions and surgeries, but there was no improvement. Doctors then recommended Herceptin injection as the only option to save my life. The injection is expensive, and I cannot afford it. I am pleading with you to come to my aid

Madame Idrissu is in dire need of help and is appealing to the general public for aid. She advised women out there to take their health seriously and go for regular checkups to prevent going through the ordeal she is experiencing.

The helplines to contribute to Madam Idrissu’s surgery are 0242074276/0248895381. Any form of help is appreciated.

