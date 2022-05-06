A youth identified on Twitter as @kayzywizzzy has taken up a Herculean task for himself as he says he wants to ride a bike from Lagos to London

It is not known if he was joking, but he tagged brave biker, Kunle Adeyanju who is currently riding from London to Lagos on a bike, saying he wants to follow him

Netizens are reacting to the man's announcement with one man telling him that his bike looks like okada and may not withstand the proposed rigour

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After watching the courage of Kunle Adeyanju who is riding on a bike from London to Lagos, another youth named @kayzywizzzy has picked up a similar task for himself.

But this time around, the new biker has said he is going to be riding from Lagos to London even though some are taking his announcement with a pinch of salt.

People have warned him that his bike looks more like an Okada. Photo credit: @kayzywizzy.

Source: UGC

He got a bike for the task ahead

In preparation for his proposed task, @kayzywizzzy has got himself a bike which many say looks like an okada.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He has been warned that the bike might not stand the rigour of the proposed journey as it does not have the same spec as Kunle's own.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react to photos of kayzywizzzy's bike

@Lyonkinge said:

"This one go knock engine before you reach Ibadan."

@TheWideTv said:

"Bros, this one na Okada, no be bike. And na cote’devoir this one go carry you reach."

@Cele__Audu reacted:

"I fit join you make I hold pure water two bags and garri incase we reach desert."

@Tegadeyforyou said:

"Man wan disguise. This bike no go even reach Akure."

@_Just_Malik commented:

"Squeeze me inside your bag abeg."

Kunle Adeyanju rides from Lagos to London

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a courageous man named Kunle Adeyanju is currently riding on his bike from London to Lagos.

As of the last 24 hours, the man has reached Senegal where he was hosted by the Nigerian ambassador there, Ibrahim Lamuwa.

He was also hosted by the Nigerian community in the West African country.

Source: YEN.com.gh