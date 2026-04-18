The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to unveil a commemorative gold coin box featuring a built-in screen telecasting a documentary about his peace initiatives

The Bank of Ghana-approved item is expected to be launched at the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball at Manhyia Palace on April 24, 2026

News of the Asantehene’s new commemorative gold coin box with a screen that displays a documentary has stirred heartwarming reactions online

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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is reportedly set to unveil a commemorative TV-like gold coin box.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Unveil Commemorative 24-Karat Gold Coin Box With Built-In Screen at Manhyia

Source: Twitter

According to CitiNewsRoom, the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin Box would contain a built-in screen that would telecast a documentary about the Asantehene's peace initiatives.

The box is expected to contain the centrepiece, a 24-karat one-ounce gold coin bearing Otumfuo’s image, and two rechargeable touchscreens: a large screen that airs the documentary and a small screen that displays an animated version of the gold coin.

The unique item, which the Bank of Ghana has approved, is expected to be unveiled at the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball to be held at the Jubilee Hall of Manhyia Palace on Friday, April 24, 2026. It is an event expected to celebrate His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a Pillar of Peace.

Aside from the 24-karat gold coin box, other similar items are expected to be launched at the program, including Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Bar/Tablets in various weights, an Otumfuo Commemorative Artwork embossed with the gold coin, and a 24-karat wristwatch.

The Facebook post with details of Otumfuo's new coin is below.

Otumfuo attends Ghana’s 69th birthday

On March 6, 2026. Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the 16th king of the Asante Kingdom, warmed hearts at Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebration in South Africa.

In an adorable moment sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Meye Asanteni, Otumfuo majestically arrived at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, where he received a royal welcome befitting his status as king.

He arrived at the event in an expensive Rolls-Royce and was welcomed by personnel of the Ghana High Commission.

On arrival, the Asante king exchanged pleasantries with some individuals before being ushered into the high commission building.

The Facebook video of Otumfuo's arrival is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh