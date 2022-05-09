World-famous African-American TV show host, Steve Harvey has recently described the kind of men ladies should not go for

In a video, he passionately said that men who do not pay for the food the lady orders on a date does not qualify to be a family man

@jigsaw3west, a follower commented: What if he’s saving money for his actual family?

Well-known US television personality, Steve Harvey has recently shared his opinion on the type of men who qualify as 'family men'.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Successowner had Steve sharing that ladies must be concerned if a man asks them on a date but they are unwilling to pay for their food.

According to him, such a person will not be able to take good care of the family he raises with that woman.

The video got a lot of social media users reacting massively on social media. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 15,000 likes with over 240 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Kyeler Penick replied:

Whoever asks the other one is the one that pays. That’s equality

@onica_mihai_ commented:

There are some who just seek a free meal. A cup of coffee as a first date is a non-expensive option. You don't get ripped off and you figure out if you're going on a second date or not

@whoisniko wrote:

A man needs to filter through many women till he finds the one worth taking care of and starting a family with. Same for women. Doesn’t mean that every candidate gets a free meal. A man’s time and money are equally as valuable as hers. there’s women going on dates and leading men on just for the food. I typically agree with Steve but not with this.

From @chlobo0704:

Why do people assume that women need a man to look after a family! I like that I have my own career to do that! However, strive and ambition will always be attractive on a guy!

@jigsaw3west commented:

What if he’s saving money for his actual family? he’s just trying to smash lol

