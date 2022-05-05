President Nana Akufo-Addo has been awarded the Africa Peace Price, an initiative by Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA)

The award was in recognition of the president's efforts to promote peace and press freedom in Ghana and other parts of the sub-region

The award was received by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House on behalf of the president

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been conferred with the 'Africa Peace Award' for promoting the growth and sustenance of peace and freedoms in West Africa.

The Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) award was presented to the president at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received the award on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (M) receiving the award on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia.

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, the Vice President stated that a citation accompanying the award acknowledged Nana Akufo-Addo's decades-old admirable effort to ensure press freedom and peace in Ghana and elsewhere.

"Our decision to honour the works of this very astute man for his decades of service to rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace is not only admirable but presents great lessons to many… In recent times, his work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost 2 decades of Kingship related conflict has been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"In all, his efforts to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability is enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending, considering the prospects," the citation read, according to the vice president.

The award has drawn mixed reactions from Ghanaians social media. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their opinions.

Jerry Morgan commented, "Peace is all we pray for… peace is us as Ghanaians…God bless you, Dr Bawumia #besttolead #NextToLead".

However, Abeku Adams Ekumfi commented curtly, "Next Joke!"

Others seized the opportunity to remind the award-winning president of unsolved human rights abuses in Ghana.

Issifu Salifu Kanton commented, "Congratulations, but how about the 8 folks gunned down during the 2020 elections? No justice for them and their families?"

Another person felt the award was a scam, "Well cooked award. It doesn't reflect the reality Mr incompetent Veep," commented Amin Sandugu.

World Press Freedom Index: Ghana’s 2022 Ranking Plummets To Lowest In 17 Year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ghana has dropped significantly in the 2022 ranking on the World Press Freedom Index released by the Reporters Without Borders, plummeting to the lowest in 17 years.

This year’s Index ranks Ghana 60th out of 180 countries worldwide for press freedom, while it ranked 30th just last year.

Reporters Without Borders or Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) in French, defines press freedom as “the effective possibility for journalists, as individuals and as groups, to select, produce and disseminate news and information in the public interest, independently from political, economic, legal and social interference, and without threats to their physical and mental safety.”

Source: YEN.com.gh