A video that went viral has surprised a lot of people. In the video, a little baby boy in pampers forcefully snatches his m um's keys and attempts to drive her car

m The little boy was so eager to hit the road he threw a tantrum whenever his attempt to open the car door failed

The video went viral on TikTok and got a lot of reactions from the online community. Many laughed at the little boy's antics whiles others admired him

A little boy has gone viral after his mum took a video of him desperately attempting to move her car. The little boy wanted his mum's car keys so bad he threw a tantrum when she denied him. But eventually, she gave in to his antics and left the key for him.

In a cute fashion, the toddler quickly wobbled up to the car with his mum following him. He desperately tried to open the door severally. But it won't budge as it was way heavier than him.

Once again, the adorable toddler threw a tantrum when things didn't go his way. His Mum had to come to his rescue and open the door. Once she opened the door, this toddler stopped crying immediately and attempted to climb the seat on his own.

He again needed his Mum's help, who was there for him. Once in the driver's seat, this lovely toddler attempted to fix the car keys in the ignition in a hilarious manner.

The video got many people laughing as they were heavily impressed by the little boy's antics.

Andrew3k was so surprised he asked:

U sure that’s not a older person in that baby’s body

user3552320013830 made a comment that had a lot of people laughing as he said:

u better hide them keys by time he's 2 lol

Mhz. Kola also said:

not him KINDLY asking for help after being so demanding

