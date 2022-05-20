Popular Kumawood comic actor Wayosi has been spotted dancing in feminine apparel in a video on social media

The actor was in a Kaba dress together with a wig and some well - done makeup to go with it as he danced gleefully

- The hilarious video made the day of multiple people who laughed their lungs out in the comments. Wayoosi referred to himself as wayoosiwaa

Famous Kumawood actor has got many people laughing again with his rib-cracking antics. In a video shared online, the actor could be seen in a Kaba and slit dress usually worn by middle-aged women.

Wayoosi looked good in the dress, per what fans said, as he danced with a happy look on his face as vintage music played in the background.

Wayoosi had some nice make-up on to match his gorgeous outfit. The video was shared with the caption Wayoosiwaa, which had numerous people laughing in the comments.

Netizens In Glee Over Wayosi's Feminine Look

user8035292624986 was surprised as they said:

Eiiii l never recognized you o

TRIMUDE also thought he was someone else:

Ah I tat is @Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Brah Qwadwo Poku also said:

Mercy Asiedu Pro Max paaa oooo

Tompodie Gave Wayosi props saying:

Eeeiiii you’re very beautiful

Maame Osaah was surprised as she said:

when I saw this video I really thought is your mother wow

Laughout45 was impressed by his dress:

Eiii first I thought is his mom,dress an makeup on point

Manuel_Lonsdale couldn't hold his laughter as he said:

Jeezzz.....I didn't recognize him at the first moment....Thought it was his mom

See video below:

