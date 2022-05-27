The true size of a wardrobe which was ordered online got many talking on social media

A young man revealed that the wardrobe was purchased for GH₵70 and an aboboyaa was arranged for pick up but the size was extremely smaller than what had been aticipated

Pearl Zigah wrote: "I had this same experience when I ordered for a drawer. I nearly cried. To cut long story short, I'm using it as my jewelry box"

The man narrating what happened admonished all to ensure that they check the sizing of things they buy online to avoid getting disappointed in the end.

The man narrating what happened admonished all to ensure that they check the sizing of things they buy online to avoid getting disappointed in the end.

Many YEN.com.gh readers had a lot to say about the online order which backfired. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 4,200 reactions with 504 comments and 61 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh below;

Pearl Zigah wrote:

I had this same experience when I ordered for a drawer…. I nearly cried. To cut long story short, am using it as my jewelry box

Rhy No commented:

Hmmm jumia againnnn,, ebi this same ppl i ordered nice boxers wey dey carry G.strings gv me...i don't noe if i should wear it for swimming oo or wear it as undeee oo,,Cos ei

Kofi Darko replied:

Don't blame online shopping because you also don't look exactly like your profile picture

From Kwame Fasta:

When u refused to read item details this will be the outcome, eye red nkoaaa lol

Drex Kod commented:

Kikku done this to me before.l ordered a traveling bag and I was giving something that doesn't have any value on this earth.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier that a young man in Ghana got himself in an interesting situation after deciding to order a sofa he saw online going for a ridiculously low price.

Adu Kabena Alfred, a friend to the gentleman, indicated that the sofa was displayed on Jumia for Ghc 150 and the young man took the opportunity to place an order for it.

The good was processed for close to a month and when it arrived, it turned out to be a tiny model of the sofa which was delivered to him on a motorbike.

Many Ghanaians have found the report hilarious and have been expressing their views on the entire happening.

Maku Wussah suggested that the gentleman simply made a miscalculated move.

So he wanted to buy a whole sofa for 150cedis? It would've finished even before they decide to advertise

Source: YEN.com.gh