A video has surfaced on the internet, which has caught the attention of many. In the video, Agradaa was having a church service

A born again Agradaa was seen in the video joyfully praising the Lord in her beautiful all-white outfit

The video got many people talking once it was shared on social media. Many people were happy to see Agradaa conduct church service

A video of a former chief priest, now born again preacher Agradaa, has made its way to social media. In the video, the controversial lady was seen happily praising God at a church service.

Agradaa is one of the most interesting personalities in Ghana's social media space. She became popular for her antics as a fetish priest and was widely known as a powerful fetish priest.

Photo: Agradaa at Church Service Source: evang_mama_pat

In recent times, Agradaa came out to announce her repentance and denouncement of fetish practices to Christian beliefs. She has since become a preacher of the gospel.

The video of her worshipping in the church impressed many and made them happy to see Agradaa serving God.

user1336715513543 was happy to see her as he said:

Mama I love ❤️you okay?

bobbyafful12 also said:

movement is working bravooo kwahu let's go

Esther Abrefi praised her, saying:

that's my woman God's work is good

Steps In Founding A Church

There are a lot of churches springing up across the country, which has many wondering if it is easy setting up a church and the process needed to start one.

First of all, before starting a church, one has to gain experience as a preacher. Before beginning a church, it is necessary for one to hone their skills as a preacher before setting up their own church. One can do this by being an assistant pastor at a church or a junior pastor for some years.

Secondly, you will need to give the church a suitable name, by-laws, and a mission statement. This is a necessity for every serious organization before it starts operating.

Also, a set of competent staff is needed for the day to day activities of the church.

The next important step is registering the church with the appropriate authorities.

Source: YEN.com.gh