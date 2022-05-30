Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah is in a repentant mode as she seems to regret a statement she passed earlier

The gospel music sensation was previously of the opinion that women who wear makeup and dressed in a type of way were worldly

Diana Asamoah has recently changed the way she dresses and now wears makeup and fashionable clothes which has drawn attention

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an interview, Gospel music sensation Diana Asamoah has come out to say that she no longer sees wearing makeup and fashionable dressing as a worldly way of living anymore.

Some time back, the gospel star condemned women who wear trousers and certain types of clothes as ''worldly'' but it seems she has been drawn to the ''dark side'' she used to condemn as she has recently been spotted dressing in a flashy and flamboyant fashion and even putting on makeup.

Photo: Elegant Diana Asamoah Source: thedianaasamoah

Source: Instagram

Her newfound sense of style has drawn a lot of attention from the public, with many finding her new way of life as regressive to her principles as a Christian. Diana has since come out to clear the air regarding the issue.

In an interview on UTV 's United Show biz, the Onyame Tumfu singer explained the new change of heart. She said she has realized that it is the heart that matters and not the way someone dresses. She indicated that the journey in Christ is like a school; hence it is a learning experience, and she has learned a lot of things.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She noted that a person could look holy on the outside, but their hearts are not clean, so she has realized the love for Christ is much more important than physical appearance. She appeared at the UTV studios spotting a beautiful green dress and a shinny layer of makeup which surprised the hosts.

They asked if she had chanced upon some new money that was funding her lifestyle, but she insisted it was nothing like that and attributed it to her growth as a person.

Holy Divas: 5 Ghanaian Gospel Musicians Who Slay Better than Secular Artistes

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about some gospel artists who slay hard. Call it vanity or being materialistic, some Ghanaian gospels stars are pop divas in disguise.

when it comes to attitude, style and fashion Celebrities like Diana Asamoah , Empress Gifty and others like to channel their inner Rihanna's and Beyonce's in most of their appearances in recent times.

Source: YEN.com.gh