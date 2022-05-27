A wise man from Tanzania has converted an old bus into a restaurant where people are too happy to go and have a meal

A video shows the long bus hanging on top of a constructed roof; below the bus, there is a kitchen from where food is served up

The video has amazed many who say they would like to visit the restaurant and have a taste of the man's meals

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A wise Tanzanian mechanic named Shaban Seleman Mboga has purchased a long bus and converted it into a restaurant where commercial drivers stop by to have sumptuous meals.

According to the man, he did the amazing construction work with the help of his friend who made sure that the structure is strong to stand the test of time.

Mboga's customers are happy to always visit. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

People enter to eat

An interesting video shows how people climb the bus and sit inside to eat their meals. All the seats are still intact.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Downstairs, there is a kitchen where the meals are cooked and drinks are sold. The man also uses one corner of the land as a mechanic site.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react to 'restaurant in the sky'

Oli O said:

"For those speaking about safety. He clearly says that he had engineers approve before opening. So please appreciate his genius! "

Bernadette Evans commented:

"This is so amazing! Wow he is a genius."

Leonard Michael said:

"Awesome. Very innovative. Good way off doing it. God bless you."

Bisi Adeyemi reacted:

"Why don’t he leave the bus on the floor for his and customers safety? Just saying."

Nagawa Florence said:

"Wow atleast this brings relaxation for long stressful days....people are starting to live a free life...when need such places to relaxe our minds.. creativity on it's best."

Nakamya Lydia reacted:

"I think I need to eat from there too. Great intelligence."

Man uses wood to build Rolls Royce for his son

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man used ordinary wood to build a nice Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son.

The young boy asked his dad to make him something like that and the man set out and achieved the feat within 56 days.

When he finished building, he took his son out for a test drive and it was all so amazing to see.

Source: YEN.com.gh