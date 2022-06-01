A Ghanaian bus service has an experience on offer that has come as a surprise to many Ghanaians

Royal VVIP offers beds for folks travelling via their buses all over the country. An individual took a video of the interior of the bus

The video made its way to social media, and many people had varying opinions on what they saw. Some were impressed while others were not

Royal VVIP, a transport service, has a unique package for their passengers. Their buses have beds for the comfort of passengers. An individual took a video of the interior of the bus while praising the initiative.

The video made its way to social media, and it got mixed reactions from the online community as many found the idea funny, some were impressed, and others also found it unsafe.

Photo: Bus with beds Source: CANTONA GH, Jonathan Amobide

Source: UGC

The bus features numerous double-decker beds well laid with white bedsheets to give patronisers a relaxing experience.

Social Media Reacts To Bus With Beds

user1231063851795 felt roads in Ghana are not good enough for one to sleep:

the roads are not good so you can't enjoy you sleep

user4243257796683 wasn't too impressed with the idea as they said:

even if the roads are good I wont board this bus, the way these people drive

mayaaddison495 also had an issue with the roads as she said:

Sleep on this our roads.....No ooo i want to open ma eyes and see the road top ooo so i cn direct the driverbuh the bus dey beeee ooo

user4837803313434 also found it unsafe:

how can you sleep in this car these people drive as if they are in the sky appuuu

soulia Djinadou shared her experience with the service:

I took this bus before I couldn't sleep because I was close to the driver

Source: YEN.com.gh