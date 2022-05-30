A leaked video of some poor performances by Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSTS) students has gotten loads of attention on social media

In the video, the results of the mock exams of some students from the senior high school were leaked, and the marks they got were relatively poor

Netizens didn't hesitate to pounce on the post once it surfaced online. Many of them reacted with funny comments

A video has made rounds online with Kumasi Senior High Technical School students' results from a mock examination. In the video, the results of some students could be seen, and it was nothing to write home about.

The recorder of the video could not help but laugh as he took the video of the results. The video found its way into the hands of netizens who didn't hesitate to devour its contents as they made jest of the students in the video and the results.

Gift karie was disappointed as she said:

Eeeeeee KSTSfo) Aden. I am an old student oooo. Ay3 ka

dyivc0pgihgz had hope for the future as he said:

Hmmm ‍♀️it shall be well

gregsports01 was surprised as he said:

Eih, m'y favorite KSTS?

How To Pass An Examination

One necessary requirement for passing an exam is finding ample time to study. Making adequate time to properly consume your learning materials is necessary for passing any exam.

Studying a few days before an examination is not ideal as it will be difficult to fully understand whatever you are learning due to the short time frame.

To add, practicing old exam questions can be helpful. Studying earlier questions set on a course or lesson gives you a fair idea of what to expect in an exam.

