A young Ghanaian man has shared a story about an incident that occurred between him and a lady

The young man in a Twitter post seemed taken aback after a lady told him she was too shy to withdraw GH₵30

Many people who saw the post could not help but laugh at the young man's story. They made some hilarious comments regarding the issue

A young man in a Twitter post has aired out his frustration after offering a lady a kind gesture and getting a surprising response from her.

In the post, he said a lady informed him that she was hungry and needed to buy food, but she had nothing on her.

Photo: Confused man and grumpy woman Source: ER Productions Limited, Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

From the kindness of his heart, he decided to send GH₵30 to the lady to buy food and satisfy her hunger.

But her response shocked the young man. He says the lady rejected the offer and told him she was too shy to withdraw GH₵30, which indicated the money was too small for her.

Netizens saw the post and reacted in a hilarious manner.

Winifred_Bae said:

She’s just not hungry 10gh sef we are withdrawing nah 30gh Some ladies are just annoying

1Real_Mufasa had folks laughing as he said:

Bro take buy ayilor 30ghc then send am picture! She mad

nakadif felt it was a bid to extort the young man as he said:

Don’t mind her. She’s not hungry. It’s just a money-taking format. Keep you cash

qwesispacely_ also commented :

Something dey wrong these mmaa..your own money too you afraid to withdraw. Ah

teph_lon made a funny comment saying:

Bro... Check well. You see that orphan for your contact list? Ahaaa. Send give am...cos wei de3 )nny3 correct.

kwekuboakyecc also said:

Ohiani stubborn proud. Me sef somebody tell me say 30 gh no bi money

Source: YEN.com.gh