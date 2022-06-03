Sergeant Amenyedor, a US-based Ghanaian man, has recently opened up about how he joined the US Marine Corps

In a video, he revealed that he won the US Diversity Immigrant Visa program in 2007 and moved there in 2008

He currently serves as an electrician with the Marine and stated that his family is very proud of him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian man by the name of Sergeant Amenyedor has recently been captured in a video sharing his journey to joining the US Marine Corps.

Sergeant Amenyedor working and in an interview Photo credit

Source: UGC

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @qwamevals had Amenyedor sharing that he won the US DV lottery in 2007 and arrived there on August 20, 2008. According to him, he went to a recruiter's office just the day after his arrival.

Sergeant Amenyedor revealed that the people at the office were very surprised that he chose to join the marine as soon as he arrived. On October 14, he was shipped to a boot camp. He currently works as an electrician in the marine. According to him, his family is very proud of what he does.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Young Ghanaian Lady Who Won US DV Lottery She Did Not Register For Shares Story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a gorgeous Ghanaian lady by the name of Naana Morrison was recently granted an interview on Kwaku Manu TV on YouTube where she opened up about her journey to moving to the US.

In the video, Naana recounted that she was lucky enough to win the US DV lottery when she had not even applied for it.

The young lady recounted that she received a call one day from a man who works at a fitting shop informing her that she had been selected for the lottery to migrate to the US.

According to Naana, the Fitting shop worker informed her it was someone who gave her details to him to apply on her behalf.

The young lady revealed she did not believe it until she went to the US Embassy for her visa where everything was confirmed. She revealed that she had just completed her national service after graduating from Central University when she got the unexpected good news.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh