Controversial Ghanaian TikTok personality Ebezenezer Boadi, popularly known as Dr Kay, is in a celebratory mood after landing a new employment opportunity months after relocating to Canada from Germany.

Dr Kay: Celebrations for Ghanaian TikToker as He Becomes a Teacher Months After Relocation to Canada

Source: TikTok

Known for his versatility, Dr Kay, who rose to popularity on social media a few years ago, has been involved in multiple ventures.

During his time in Germany, he worked as a real estate agent, assisting individuals in securing accommodation.

The TikToker also operated as a travel agent, a job that reportedly drew criticism from some Ghanaian travellers, who levelled several fraud allegations against him.

He later relocated from Germany to Canada a few months ago and has since been working as a food delivery driver for Uber.

Dr Kay becomes a teacher in Canada

On Thursday, April 30, 2026, Dr Kay took to his official TikTok page to express excitement after receiving good news, which was of major importance to his family and loved ones.

In a video, the TikToker shared an email from an educational institution confirming the approval of his application for a teaching licence in Ontario with conditions.

He noted that he was now a certified chemistry teacher and was eligible to gain employment at any school in Canada.

Dr Kay became emotional as he expressed his gratitude to God for his latest career milestone.

The TikTok video of Dr Kay speaking after becoming a teacher is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh