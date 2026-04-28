A Ghanaian lady currently residing in South Africa has gone public about events in the country

This comes after she opened up about her encounter with an anti-migrant group, narrating how she was treated

People who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady

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A young Ghanaian lady currently based in South Africa has triggered an emotional reaction online after she opened up about her experiences in the country.

This comes after she alleged that she was subjected to rude treatment following her encounter with an anti-migrant group in the country.

A Ghanaian lady has alleged that she was subjected to inhumane treatment by some individuals in South Africa. Photo credit: @EMMANUEL CROSET/Getty Images, @obaapa.one3/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a now-viral video, the young lady known on TikTok as @obaapa.one3 was spotted standing in plain view as she expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana and its people for speaking up against the treatment she claims to have been meted out to foreign nationals in South Africa.

According to her, she initially did not want to react to what was going on, but had to address claims that the viral video of a Ghanaian man being subjected to rude treatment by an anti-migrant group in South Africa was a one-off involving a Ghanaian national.

Recounting her ordeal, the Ghanaian woman said she was at her workplace recently when she heard a loud noise outside.

Initially uninterested in what was happening, she said her luck ran out after she was accosted by members of the anti-migrant group when she left her workplace to attend to nature’s call.

Looking visibly sad, the Ghanaian lady alleged she was subjected to beatings and slaps, adding that not even pleas from her boss to convince the individuals that she had legal documents to stay in the country were accepted.

She added that she eventually spent a day in police custody and that it took the intervention of a lawyer to secure her release.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 90 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on his part, has spoken on a viral video involving a Ghanaian being questioned by an anti-migrant group in South Africa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa engages South Africa over the safety of the Ghanaian man. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Reactions to ordeal of Ghanaians in South Africa

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the disclosure by the Ghanaian woman.

AMEWUGA stated:

“Oh, so the officials were aware of what’s going on... wow.”

Aduaba Moore | Harm opined:

“Madam, come home and stop that.”

Emmanuel Etual Komla Ametor added:

“Then the government is aware of what is going on in South Africa.”

Bro Jerry stated:

“My dear, it’s only God who knows what we’re going through. It is well with our soul.”

Frederick Gardiner Adu:

“May God bless you and grant you your heart desires early so that you can come back home. God bless you.”

Mahama defends South African president

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama called out US President Donald Trump over claims of genocide against white people in South Africa.

In an editorial in The Guardian, Mahama said Trump’s 2025 confrontation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over claims of racial persecution was unfounded.

Source: YEN.com.gh