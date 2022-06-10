'Kasoa Kelly Bhadie', a young Ghanaian lady was caught by her mom doing one of her viral dance moves from Kelly

When she tried approaching the woman in the video that is heaping reactions online, the woman yanked her off

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section to gather some of the comments people are sharing under the video

A young Ghanaian lady being touted as Kasoa Kelly Bhadie is cracking ribs on social media after she was busted by her mother who met her doing one of the trendy videos.

In the video, the young lady was seen displaying one of her dance moves while her mother was behind staring at her the whole time with a serious face.

The lady whose TikTok handle is evaamp0, carried herself close to where the woman was standing, which triggered her to yank off the young lady with an item that was in her hand.

'Kasoa Kelly Bhadie's & Ghanaian Mom Photo credit: @evaamp0/TikTok

Source: UGC

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

When the video surfaced on social media, Ghanaians rushed into the comment section to share their thoughts on the footage.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

user64966357423752, for instance, commented:

you should definitely be ghana's representative to the Kelly world

Daniel Daps said:

since I don't understand what going on let me use this medium to sympathize with the family of JJ Rawlings for his death he was a good footballer

King Pagis mentioned:

This one na Kekeli no be Kelly. But still e be Kelly naa we dey watch

Al phah suggested:

Kelly will know there are more of her. Follow back lady

Watch the video below

Sensational TikToker Bhadie Kelly, Who She Is And Why Everyone Is Talking About Her

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, a young lady has caught the attention of the social media community and has gotten many people talking about her.

The attention has left some people wondering why there is so much fuss being made about the young lady and who she is.

Bhadie Kelly is a TikToker who has caught the attention of multiple men with her amazing body structure and the sensational manner in which she whines her waist during her dance routines.

Many people admired her body shape and how flexible she is with her movement. Some also admired her energy.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh