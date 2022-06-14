A hilarious video has been shared on social media, which has got numerous people rolling on the floor with laughter

In the video, popular skit maker comedian Waris visited a fried rice seller who displayed an interesting skill

The young man can be seen throwing fried rice from a distance into an ice chest without a grain falling down. Comedian Waris tried to imitate him and failed woefully

Popular Ghanaian comic actor and skit actor, comedian Waris has shared a funny video on social media that has got numerous people laughing. In the video, he visited a fried rice seller who had an interesting way of dishing out the rice.

The fried rice seller would fetch the rice with a ladle-like bowl and throw it into an ice chest on another table inches away.

Photo: Comedian Waris imitating rice seller Source: comedian waris

He does it in such a skillful way none of the rice gets on the floor. Comedian Waris and a friend who visited the fried rice seller were very impressed with what they had seen.

Waris got curious as to whether he could pull off what he had just seen the fried rice seller do. What followed next had netizens laughing hard.

Waris attempted to throw the rice in the same way the seller did and failed woefully. The rice he threw ended up on the ground.

Social Media Reactions

everj20 couldn't stop laughing as they said:

you have to pay for the one u threw out

justfit_gh seemed to be a fan of the fried rice seller:

Madina Zongo the location? Damn few meters to my hse, chop dis rough rough yrs back

pat.ddake said:

warris you have thrown away someone’s lunch

wise_one9 also said:

Chairman really do Physics for school

ranko1z commented:

Waris is a whole mood

