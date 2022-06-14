A medical doctor isn't pleased with the Ghanaian government at all. In a post, he shared his sentiments toward the national cathedral project

He stated some pressing needs in the health institution and said that the cathedral is an unnecessary project

A screenshot of the Doctor's quote was shared by OMG voice, and it drew a lot of reactions from Ghanaians

In a Facebook post, a Doctor who goes by the name Dr Silas Joy has shared some anger toward the Ghanaian government.

The Doctor wasn't pleased with the government's plan to build a national cathedral. He says it is unnecessary as the country has a lot of deficiencies in the health sector.

Photo: Dr Silas Joy MD Source: Silas Agbesi, MD

He listed a long list of critical health amenities lacking in various hospitals in the country. He made mention of the lack of ICU beds in most hospitals within the various regions. He said:

10 out of 16 regions in the country don't have ICU beds. 0.5 ICU beds to a population of 100,000 people, not even up to 1 ICU bed. Only 6 regions have 113 Adult ICU beds. Only 2 regions have 36 children ICU beds. A national cathedral is not worthy of being our number one priority.

According to a study done by Moses Siaw-Frimpong, MD, Sunkaru Touray, MD, and Nana Sefa, MD. There is a massive shortage of ICU beds in the country.

The study shows a disparity in the distribution of ICUs in Ghana. The Greater Accra region was found to have 3 times the national average in terms of ICU capacity.

The study backs Dr, Silas Joy's complaint about the lack of ICU beds in the country.

Social Media Reacts To Dr Silas' Statement

Prince Bee wasn't too happy as he said:

As it stands now, if there is any opportunity to leave Ghana please do so.

Charlotte Mawulorm also said:

Beats my mind our leaders think the solution is a national cathedral

Cousin L'Autochtone

Please, u can give up on everything but don't give up on trying to leave this country. The future of this country is collateralized.

