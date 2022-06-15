Ghanaian journalist Francis Hema has won the prestigious young journalist award at the AIPS award in Qatar

The young man was close to tears when his name was mentioned on the podium to come receive the award

Francis was awarded for a story he covered on the struggles of kids who play football along the banks of the river Pra in the western part of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian journalist has flown the flag of Ghana high after winning the young reporter broadcasting award at the AIPS awards held in Qatar. The award was for the brilliant work he did regarding child footballers in the western region.

The documentary is titled Pra babies: Young football talents braving obstacles to become stars. The 4th edition of the AIPS awards was held on June 12 2022, on Sunday in Qatar. Francis was the only Ghanaian to make it to the final stages of the award ceremony.

Photo: Francis Hema at AIPS award ceremony Source: Tv3 Ghana, FrancisHemans

Source: UGC

When Francis heard his name being announced as the young reporter of the year (broadcasting), he couldn't hold back his emotions. The young man was brought close to tears. Once on the podium, he expressed gratitude to his team and bosses, who guided him through his journey.

The AIPS young reporter category is awarded to journalists under 30 making strides in sports journalism worldwide. The award seeks to improve the future of sports journalism.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Francis faced stiff competition from some top journalists across the globe. Nevertheless, he beat Austrian journalists Rathgeb Thomas and Abdallah Fatma of Tanzania to grab the award.

Francis Hema works for Media General subsidiary 3Sports. He will receive a scholarship to a major sports event following winning the award.

Juliet Bawuah: Successful Ghanaian Female Sports Journalist wins Imperial African Woman in Sports Award

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article on another award-winning journalist. Sensational Ghanaian female sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah, has made mother Ghana proud.

The celebrated journalist won the Imperial African Woman in Sport award at the GSports Awards held in South Africa on September 1, 2021

According to GSport4girls, the award seeks to honour a woman who is impacting sports on the continent and going the extra mile to raise the profile of women's sports in Africa.

Juliet, in a post on her Twitter handle, shared that the award is a win for all African women in sports who put in efforts to achieve their set goals.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh