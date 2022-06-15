Hilarious radio personality Oliver Khan has got peeps laughing with another banger. The funny radio personality went at it with Bright Kankam Boadu

Oliver Khan and Kankam argued over the location of Atlanta in a hilarious fashion. Oliver said there is Atlanta in Italy and Kankam disagreed

The funny pair's banter of words went viral on social media and it made the day of netizens who reacted with interesting comments

Kumasi-based radio personality, Oliver Kahn, a.k.a. The Ship Dealer, who appears on Pure FM's sports shows, has got people laughing once more with his humour-inducing antics.

Oliver and Pure FM's sports show host Bright Kankam Boadu don't cease to entertain listeners and viewers with unadulterated humour whenever they are on air.

Oliver argued the location of Atlanta with Kankam. He said that there is a place located in Italy called Atlanta, and Kankam disagreed as he believes the only Atlanta in Italy is the football team Atalanta.

This enraged Oliver who went into a heated but hilarious banter of words with the host. A video of their conversation went viral on Facebook and had many folks laughing.

Fans React To Oliver Khan's Funny Antics

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions to Oliver's comments.

Linking Post-Willis Baafi couldn't stop laughing as he said:

The only man on earth who can make a lie be true..

Senatorsafo Banks also said:

Just believe this man n go yur way wai cause he’s not gonna change his mind plzzz

Ortega Daniel sided with Oliver's claims and said:

Is very true there is a place called Atlanta pub in Amalfi

Gulbi Lord

Heeeer ship dealer i am very sure this guy doesn't even have a passport by now ooo

