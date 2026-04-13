The US has just made public a ranking of countries with the highest visitor visa refusal rates to the US

Ghana made the unenviable list of the top 20 African countries and has been ranked 17th with a score of 64.34 per cent

US-based immigration visa lawyer Akua Poku, reacting to this, however, sent a word of assurance in the wake of the ranking

The US Department of State has caused a stir with the released B-visa (visitor visa) refusal rates for Fiscal Year 2025.

This comes after it made known the table detailing percentages of countries and how they fared for the 2025 Fiscal year.

The US government issues a ranking of countries with the highest visitor visa refusal rates Photo credit:@Petri Oeschger/Getty Images, axstokes/Getyy Images

Source: Getty Images

In Africa, the ranking showing the top 20 countries with the highest visa refusal rates showed that Ghana was ranked 16th with a percentage of 64.31 per cent. Somalia ranked first with 83.52%, South Sudan came in second with 76.09%, Gambia was ranked third with 75.29%, Guinea-Bissau picked up the fourth spot with 75.17%, whereas Senegal followed in at 5th with 73.96%.

Nigeria were not in the top 20 African countries as they scored 57 per cent.

Akua Poku, a US immigration lawyer who took to the Facebook page to react to the ranking, gave assurance to Ghanaian and other nationals who made the top 20.

She explained that countries with high refusal rates do not mean visa applications from such countries will be automatically denied, as visas are assessed on an individual basis.

"The U.S. Department of State has released B-visa (visitor visa) refusal rates for Fiscal Year 2025. The list shows the top 20 African countries with the highest B-visa refusal rates. Some countries saw refusal rates as high as 80%+, with many others above 60%. A high refusal rate does not automatically mean your visa will be denied. Each application is reviewed individually", her post read.

Below is the Facebook post:

US immigrant visa pause still in force

This comes on the back of the pause on immigrant visas for Ghana and 74 other countries, which was announced on January 14, 2026, by the Department of State.

The Department of State, in its response, stated that persons eager to be issued immigrant visas can still apply and attend interviews. It, however, stated that the US will not issue immigrant visas while the pause is still in effect. It also clarified that the freeze on immigrant visas does not affect tourist visas.

According to the Department of State, new immigrants do not rely heavily on government benefits.

Donald Trump expresses a desire to stop migration to the US from Ghana and all other third-world countries. Photo credit:@Getty Images

Source: UGC

At the time of writing the report, the announcement by the US has stirred reactions online.

US imposes travel ban on selected countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had placed a travel ban on Burkina Faso, barring its nationals and those of four additional countries, including Mali, Niger, and South Sudan.

The ban, which took effect from January 1, 2026, according to the US, was aimed at protecting national security.

Source: YEN.com.gh