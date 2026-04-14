Richard Nii Armah Quaye's alleged former house help has reacted to his ongoing divorce settlement case with Joana Quaye

In an interview, the young lady dismissed the allegations levelled against her former employer by his ex-wife after their divorce

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's alleged former house help also shared her experience working at the ex-couple's residence

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An alleged former house help of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has reacted to his ongoing divorce settlement dispute with his ex-wife, Joana Coffie (formerly Joana Quaye).

Richard Niie Armah Quaye's alleged former house help debunks Joana Coffie's allegations against him in their divorce settlement case. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Shola Images

Source: Facebook

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company that built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

However, Ghanaian media consultant Ebenezer Donkoh cited that the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal justice who sat as an additional High Court judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

The X posts detailing the court's ruling in RNAQ and Joana Coffie's divorce case are below:

RNAQ's alleged former employee debunks Joana's allegations

In a phone call interview with Hype Media GH CEO and blogger Hassan Dablee, RNAQ's alleged ex-employee, who worked as a cleaner, called some accusations against her former employer false and a fallacy being propagated by the media.

She claimed that she never witnessed the Bills Micro-credit founder maltreating his wife throughout her stay with the couple during their marriage.

She said:

"I have seen a lot of things on social media, and that is why I decided to talk about it on-air. Most of the things that we are seeing online are false accusations and fallacies that the media is just promoting out there."

"I lived with them (RNAQ and Joana), and I can claim that none of it is true. I was a cleaner. There was no day I ever heard shouting or beating come from any of the rooms."

Speaking about her working stint at RNAQ's house, the alleged former house help claimed that Joana never performed any duties and that she and some colleagues carried out the household chores.

She questioned why the businessman's ex-wife was demanding money for housekeeping in their divorce settlement case, claiming that she never used the money from her ex-partner for the right things during their marriage.

She claimed that RNAQ catered for his children's school fees and personal needs and even attempted to employ a chef for them, but Joana objected to it.

The former house help claimed that her former employer made arrangements for a car to transport the children to and from school, but his ex-wife rejected the idea.

She alleged that Joana wanted RNAQ to purchase the car for her personal use instead.

The young lady also accused the businessman's ex-wife of initiating the divorce from her ex-husband with her constant complaints.

She defended RNAQ, stating that he never mistreated her and his family during her stay in the residence.

Joana Coffie's brother Jospeh Coffie speaks on his sister's settlement dispute and levels new allegations. Photo source: Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, The BBC Ghana, Talk To Kula/YouTube

Source: Facebook

The TikTok videos of RNAQ's alleged former house help speaking are below:

RNAQ's alleged former employee's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Eveabenatawiah commented:

"You said nothing."

Nana Bee wrote:

"Ah, seriously? Why all this? You were paid for the work you did. Their personal issues are none of your business!"

QueenCilla Ewoenam said:

"So how did she know all these? Eii, hmm."

Joana Quaye's brother dismisses sister's allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye's brother dismissed his sister's allegations against Richard Nii Armah Quaye amid their divorce settlement dispute.

In a video, Joseph Coffie detailed the circumstances that led to the end of his sister's marriage to the Bills founder.

Source: YEN.com.gh