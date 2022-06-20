Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has caused a stir on social media with wild claims he has made about a property he has acquired

The controversial social media personality says he has acquired a house for a whopping $5 million

The video went viral on social media as many folks reacted to the claim he made. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting comments people made

Popular Ghanaian social media sensation Twene Jonas has again caused a frenzy online with an interesting claim he has made.

The socialite announced on his Facebook page that he had bought a house worth $5 million. He made a video tour of the house and said some work was being done on the house and stated that he was still making plans of either staying in it or renting it out.

A happy Jonas made a video of the entire house for his social media fan base. Peeps saw the video and reacted as some congratulated him on the purchase, whiles others did not believe the house was for him or worth the amount he stated.

Social Media Reactions

Iddi Musah was happy for Jonas as he said:

Land of opportunity glass nkoaaaa 24 /7 the system is working glasss nkoaaaa

Akua AfraneDuku Otoo had peeps laughing as she said:

Whether the house is yours or not , we are seeing you are hardworking young fellow

Made Eman didn't seem to believe him as she said:

Show us de house documents

Akua AfraneDuku Otoo wrote:

You are securing your future paa.... Good

Maame Maame didn't believe him as she wrote:

Commot for there what house? You don’t have a good credit to qualify for mortgage! Stop given the youth pressure!!

