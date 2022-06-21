A phone repairer has found trouble for himself after sharing a Lebanese lady's nudes on social media and has been sentenced to jail time

Solomon Doga tried to blackmail the lady for money after he found her nudes on the phone she brought for repairs

He has since been sentenced to 12 years in jail but faces a jail time of 14 years. The accused pleaded guilty to the crime

A young man alleged to be a phone repairer has ended up in the cold grip of the law after he was found guilty of sexual extortion and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The 22-year-old identified as Solomon Doga tried to extort a Lebanese lady after he found intimate photos of her on her phone.

According to authorities prosecuting the case, the young man was brought the mobile phone to unlock on behalf of the lady.

In the process of repairing the phone, he found nude photos of the woman and tried to get money from her. However, the lady reportedly blocked him.

He proceeded to share the woman's photos on social media after she failed to give him what he wanted. The lady is said to have received calls from friends and workers who saw her intimate photos online.

She reported the case to the police, and Doga was subsequently apprehended. The Adentan Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted Doga and sentenced him to 12 years on the charge of sexual extortion after he confessed to the crime.

Doga's plea for forgiveness fell on deaf ears as the court convicted him. He is to serve a sentence of 14 years as he was charged with another count of non-consensual sharing of intimate images, for which he would serve an extra two years.

