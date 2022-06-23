Ghanaians have reacted to a kind act a young man has done. The thoughtful young man saved money in a sus box for the needy

He visited the streets with his susu box and selected one lucky needy individual , broke the box , and gave them the money it contained

, , The video touched a lot of hearts as folks reacted to his act of kindness. They praised him for doing the charitable act

In a video, a young man has impressed people with an innovative form of charity he did. The young man saved money in a susu box and gave its contents to the needy.

He went to the streets and selected one woman who sat by the side of her road with her little kids. He informed her about the gesture he wanted to make for her.

Photo: Man giving to the needy Source: dennisdastreetpreacher

Source: UGC

He brought out a hammer and proceeded to break the box. In minutes multiple cedi notes came gushing out. He then gave the lady a rubber to pack the money into it.

The video went viral on social media as many people gave the young man props for his generous act.

Social Media Reactions

eunice mensah wrote:

I saw atleast 3 needy people but grace located this lady...May you never miss such blessings in your life...May God bless your kind gesture.

Afriyie_tianarh was impressed with what she saw as she said:

May God bless you with more money to help more people on the street...They need kind people like you in their lives

Sweet Franca blessed the young man saying:

God bless you my brother and give you what you need in life to support people in this world

mharwuli said:

May the Almighty bless you more

