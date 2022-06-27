18-year-old Ghanaian boy, Neldrick Kwame Sackey, also known as Kwame Motion says he started blogging because of Sarkodie

According to the young man whose blog, Sarkcessfulvision.net was rated among the top 50 blogs in Ghana, he was inspired to enter the entertainment industry because of the rapper's brand

Kwame Motion hardly goes a day without speaking about Sarkodie and his fan base is mostly fans of the rapper

Arguably Ghana's Youngest Blogger, Neldrick Kwame Sackey popularly known as Kwame Motion in the media and showbiz fraternity has attributed his decision to become a blogger because he drew inspiration from Sarkodie

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the editor for sarkcessfulvision.net who is also a known “Sarknative”, indicated that although Sarkodie is in a different section of the entertainment industry, the artiste's brand attraction and how he carries himself along influenced him to go into blogging.

Kwame Motion has been tagged on Social Media as "Sarknation's Blogger" because he hardly goes a day without sharing a story about Sarkodie on his page.

Photo of Kwame Motion and his idol Sarkodie Photo credit: @kwamemotion1; @sarkodie

Sharing the same audience with Sarkodie

Kwame Motion also asserted that almost 80% of his followers are SarkNatives. He continued:

“I’m one of maybe five or ten all time hardcore fans and that made me known on social media. Anytime I posted about Sarkodie it had a lot of views and likes so I had the dream to become like Sarkodie not in music but to be a brand like him”.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the young man's blog, Sarkcessfulvision.net is currently ranked among the most visited websites in Ghana which added him up to the list of Top 50 Bloggers In Ghana by Avance Media, in its most recent ranking.

Kwame, the youngest on the list, made the coveted position together with other big names such as Ameyaw Debrah, ZionFelix, Edward Asare and more.

What led to his successes

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kwame narrates that he believes that passion and consistency have been very key in his early success.

Source: YEN.com.gh